Ashgate Hospice's Forget-Me-Not Appeal at Renishaw Hall is captured in painting commissioned by Chesterfield legal firm

Graysons commissioned local artist Alan Pennington to capture the breath-taking event which saw scores of limited-edition flowers on display in the grounds of Renishaw Hall.

The appeal has been hailed as a success by the north Derbyshire charity after more than 1,500 supporters backed the appeal by raising £47,926 to fund care for patients and families.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “It was an honour to support the exceptional care provided by the hospice and we thought the success of the Forget-Me-Not Appeal at Renishaw Hall deserved to be remembered in a visual way.”

Barbara-Anne Walker, chief executive of Ashgate Hospice, receives the Alan Pennington painting from Chris Shaw, senior private client advisor at Graysons Solicitors.

When the opportunity came up to play a leading role in the appeal the legal firm was only too pleased to help and became its sponsor – for the second year running.

Ashgate Hospice’s Forget-Me-Not Appeal was unveiled with a stunning display of around 2,000 purple flowers at Renishaw Hall and Gardens.

Jack Wood, head of fundraising at Ashgate Hospice, added: “We’re so grateful to everyone at Graysons for backing our Forget-Me-Not Appeal and helping us make it such a success.

“Not only did they sponsor the campaign, but they came out to help us at the launch of our poignant display at Renishaw Hall.

“It’s because of Graysons and all of the wonderful people across north Derbyshire who backed our appeal that we’re able to provide care for patients when they need us most. Thanks to everyone for their incredible support!”

The legal firm supplied volunteers for the duration of the Forget Me Not event at Renishaw.

Graysons has supported the exemplary work of Ashgate Hospice in many different ways over the years.

They have provided drop-in clinics to give advice on wills and powers of attorney.

Graysons’ staff have participated in fundraising events for the charity, including abseiling at Millers Dale Head.

