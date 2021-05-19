Ashgate Hospicecare has launched its Forget-Me-Not appeal – where people can make a suggested £25 donation in return for a custom made flower to pay tribute to family and friends who have passed away.

The limited edition purple flowers, which are 45cm long, have been made by the Oswestry-based British Ironwork Centre and will form a display from June 8 to June 30 at Chatsworth House.

Money raised from the sale of the handmade tributes will go towards funding the hospice’s end-of-life care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire encourage the community to come together to reflect.

Head of fundraising at Ashgate Hospicecare Jack Wood said: “The last year has been a difficult time for everyone.

"One of the most heartbreaking aspects of COVID is how it has kept people apart, particularly at times when people needed each other more than ever.

“It took away the opportunity for people to say their final goodbyes, to be by their bedside and to share in those sacred last moments.

"This is extremely difficult for those left behind, as they look for a way to process their experiences and navigate this new world of grief.

Supporters will take home their forget-me-not flower after the display at Chatsworth ends on June 30.

“That is why we are proud to be able to offer our community a meaningful way to remember their loved ones and to provide them with the time to reflect.

“A forget-me-not flower can be dedicated to anyone; they don’t need to have accessed the support and services of Ashgate Hospicecare.”

Steve Griffiths, 67, from Winster, will be dedicating a forget-me-not in memory of his wife, Julie, who was cared for by the charity’s inpatient unit after being diagnosed with mesothelioma, a rare type of lung cancer.

She died in July 2019, just months after being diagnosed.

Ashgate’s Chief Executive, Barbara-Anne Walker, with a forget-me-not flower at Chatsworth House.

Steve said: “The hospice allowed Julie to spend her final moments in peace.

"The last thing I’d want was for her to have an unpleasant death; she’d suffered enough already. Ashgate gave her a very calming and peaceful end to her life and I’m enormously grateful for this.

“In tribute to Julie, I've chosen to support Ashgate Hospicecare’s Forget-Me-Not Appeal and dedicate a keepsake flower in memory of her.

"I know Julie would have loved to have walked through the stunning grounds at Chatsworth to see the meadow of flowers glistening in the sun.”

Steve and Julie before she was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a rare type of lung cancer.

Thousands of forget-me-nots will be on show for the public to see at the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire’s home next month.

Supporters will be able to collect their flower, or have them posted to them in July, once the public display is removed.

President of Ashgate Hospicecare, The Duke of Devonshire commented: “We are delighted to welcome the local community to Chatsworth to pause in a moment of reflection together.

“Undoubtedly, this has been an extremely challenging year, which makes this display ever more poignant, while raising much needed funds for our much-loved local hospice.

“Money raised from appeals such as this one, ensures the continuation of the exceptional care and services that Ashgate delivers to thousands of families across North Derbyshire.”

To dedicate a keepsake flower, click here or call the Ashgate fundraising team on 01246 567250.

Steve Griffiths is supporting the Forget-Me-not Appeal in memory of his beloved wife, Julie.