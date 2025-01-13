Applicant seeks planning permission to build new 96-bed care home in Chesterfield - where county council-run one was demolished
An application seeking consent for the proposed 96-bed facility at Ulverston Road, Newbold has been submitted by Chetan Khera of Waterlily (Chesterfield) Ltd to the borough council’s planning authority.
A supporting statement by ADG Architects indicates that the brick built T-shaped building would be stepped to improve internal layouts. There would be bedrooms on the ground, first and second floor with ancillary facilities including a kitchen and laundry on the third floor. The bedrooms would be grouped into households of eight with four households per floor. “This will assess the operator to provide a high quaity of care, whilst providing residents with neurological conditions such as dementia access to smaller communities and shared facilities to reduce overwelm,” says the report.
The architects state: “The careful consideration of architectural design, style and materiality will complement the existing street scene of Ulverston Road and the wider area of Chesterfield.”
Twenty-seven car parking spaces would be provided including two disabled bays and two electric charging bays. There would be space for eight cycles.
The proposal retains the existing road access from Ulverston Road and most of the existing trees on the site with additional planting. The existing trees would form a natural screen for noise and privacy.
Derwent House Residential Home, which previously stood on the site, was demolished in 2024 following its closure. Derbyshire County Council put the land up for auction with a guide price of £350,000.
