The 1.4-acre rectangular site at Ulverston Road, Newbold on the junction with Newbold Road formerly accommodated Derwent House care home before the building was demolished.

Derbyshire County Council is selling the land which has a guide price of £350,000 through SDL Auctions. The auction will be live-streamed on May 30 from 9am.

The site is marketed as suitable for a variety of alternate uses, subject to planning consent.

1 . Chesterfield land auction The rectangular stretch of land sits in a popular housing estate. Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield land auction The site is on Ulverston Road at its junction with Newbold Road. Photo: SDL Property Auctions Photo Sales