Appeal launched after ‘huge’ fire bowl discovered in Peak District - as police issue barbecue warning

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and Peak District National Park have launched an appeal after barbecue leftovers were found near dry vegetation.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 13:01 BST

The appeal has been launched earlier today after a fire bowl has been left at Stanage North Lees, posing a fire risk in the National Park.

The warning comes just a week after a wildfire broke out in a Peak District Beauty spot – with flames visible for miles.

Today, a spokesperson for Peak District National Park said in a Facebook post: “There's no magic spell that can stop a wildfire.

“This huge fire bowl, along with the leftovers of a mighty feast, was left by some witches or wizards on our Stanage North Lees estate recently, just metres from dry vegetation that hasn't seen rain for several weeks.

“The risk is clear: flames, blown hot embers or the heat retained from fire pits, BBQs or other heat sources can remain long after you've cooked up your best potion (or sausages).

“Don't be a Muggle, and leave the BBQ at home.”

