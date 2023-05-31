The blaze took hold at Lady Cannings Plantation near the hamlet of Ringinglow late last night and several fire engines battled the fire overnight.

The Fire and Rescue service has confirmed the wildfire has been contained – but the cause is yet to be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed that firefighters from Buxton and Glossop were mobilised to the wildfire at 3.30am this morning and remain at the scene providing assistance with a water carrier and specialist Argo cat vehicles with high pressure hoses.

Firefighters from Derbyshire and South Yorkshire responded to an incident at Lady Cannings Plantation on the edge of the national park

The orange glow of the fire could be seen for miles with residents in Dronfield reporting they could see the blaze on the horizon.

The fire was finally extinguished about 11am this morning, but firefighters continue to ask walkers to stay away due to the risk of reignition and ‘hot spots’.