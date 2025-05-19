Appeal after scam at Chesterfield Royal Hospital car park - which saw 'significant' amount of money stolen

Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust has issued an appeal following reports of an incident involving a parking scam.

The incident took place shortly after 1pm on Thursday, May 15 in Calow when several Royal Chesterfield Hospital car park visitors have been approached by a man who has asked them to pay parking via his hand held card machine.

Shortly after 1 pm a woman was approached by a man, reportedly wearing a high visibility jacket and a face mask, who told her she couldn’t park there and needed to pay.

The victim later realised her bank card had been taken and a significant amount of money had been stolen.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has since issued an appeal to the members of the public using the car park.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: “Thank you to everyone who contacted us following an incident in our car park. We have been liaising with Derbyshire Police.

"We continue to ask people to be vigilant and inform the public of where they should pay for parking and ask that they report anything suspicious to our security team.

“Please note if you are on site that the only way to pay for parking is via the payment machines situated outside the main entrance, in Car Park 6 and Car Park 7. Alternatively you can pay by the barrier on exit.”

The incident at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital car park is one of a number of reports of a bogus parking scam and series of distraction thefts across the county on Thursday, May 15 – including in Alfreton, Ripley and Long Eaton.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team are investigating the incidents and arrested two men, aged in their 20s and 40s. They have been released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below and quote incident number 25*281070:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.