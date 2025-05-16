Police make two arrests after distraction thefts and parking scams target residents in Chesterfield, Alfreton and Ripley

Officers have arrested two men following reports of a bogus parking scam and distraction thefts across the county – with residents being targeted in Chesterfield, Alfreton and Ripley.

Derbyshire Police are investigating a distraction theft that occurred at 11.10am yesterday (Thursday, May 15) – at the Sainsbury’s Petrol Station in Nottingham Road, Ripley.

Two men approached a woman who was putting fuel into her car and one of them claimed that he worked for Sainsbury’s and was there to assist her.

After filling the car up, the two men left and drove off. At this point the victim released her bank card had been stolen.

Derbyshire Police have arrested two men in connection with the incidents.

At 11.30am that day, a woman was using the ATM machine at the Lloyds Bank in High Street, Alfreton. She was distracted by man who then took her card out of the machine and ran off.

Shortly after 1.00pm in the afternoon, a woman was approached in the car park of Chesterfield Royal Hospital by a man wearing a high visibility jacket and a face mask, who told her she couldn’t park there and needed to pay.

The victim later realised her bank card had been taken and a significant amount of money had been stolen.

A force spokesperson added: “Officers from the Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team are investigating the incidents and have arrested two men, aged in their 20s and 40s. They believe there could be other victims who were targeted in the car park of the hospital and elsewhere.

“We would like any witnesses or members of public who believe they may have been a victim to come forward.”

Officers are also investigating two incidents which took place at the ASDA petrol station in Midland Street, Long Eaton, at about 9.00am on May 15.

A man was putting fuel into his car at the pay at the pump terminal, when he was approached by another man who took his card from him and gave it to another man – who then withdrew a significant amount of money from a nearby ATM.

At around the same time, a man was trying to withdraw some cash from an ATM when he was approached by a man telling him that the machine was malfunctioning and asked him to cancel the transaction. The victim later noticed that money had been taken from his account.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust have since issued a reminder to the public that if you are on site the only way to pay for parking is via the payment machines situated outside the main entrance, in Car Park 6 and Car Park 7.

Alternatively, you can pay on the barrier on exit. If you see anything suspicious or are approached by anyone asking you to pay directly then please contact the hospital security team on 01246 513634 or via the Security Office that is in the main entrance to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 25*281070:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.