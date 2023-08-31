Anger after Derbyshire superstore witholds fundraising money from young athlete

Harry Nutt, 13, has been picked to represent his country at the ISKA World Championships out in Munich in October. ISKA is one of the major governing bodies regulating kickboxing and karate matches across the world.

The youngster is one of three athletes fighting out of Undisputed Fight Academy, based in Nottingham and run by Chris Bladon, selected for the prestigious championships. But because the sport is amateur they rely on self-funding the trip to Germany: something which will cost around £795.

Fortunately the trio have received some “tremendous support from local businesses” but Harry and his father, Sam, reached out to Sainsbury’s in Ripley about doing a bag-packing fundraiser. This was approved by the local team and Chris, along with others from the gym, popped down on June 24 to help out.

Harry Nutt is a European champion for his age group

On the day roughly £460 was collected but the funds have been withheld by Sainsbury’s since – saying that because kickboxing is “not currently classed as an Olympic sport and will not feature at Paris 2024” it didn’t fall under their eligibility criteria: despite the fundraiser having already been approved and taken place.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times, Chris Bladon said he had been “made to feel a crook” by the supermarket. He told us: “I feel like we have done something wrong, like I’m a crook. We are having to tell people they can’t have the money they collected and it’s made me feel like a fraudster.”

Sam said he “felt let down” by the supermarket and that going to the world championships would be “a real confident boost” for Harry – currently a European champion in his age group.

Speaking about the opportunity to compete at the championships, Chris added: “It’s a massive thing for them. Ripley isn’t the most affluent area of Derbyshire and they’ve got this opportunity to do something with their lives. It keeps people off the street and it just feels as though Sainsbury’s are taking that opportunity away.”