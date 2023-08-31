The Bolsover, Creswell and Whitwell police teams were on patrol last night, on Wednesday, August 31, when the officers were approached by a concerned member of the public in Clowne.

The man reported that he had seen a group of young adults smoking what he believed to be cannabis. A foot chase around Clowne started with two more officers from Creswell and Whitwell joining the pursuit of one of the males.

Eventually, one male was detained, after a bit of resistance he was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. Although he protested his innocence drugs were located and he was arrested for possession of Class B drugs, namely cannabis. He was interviewed about the drugs and the investigation is now ongoing.

