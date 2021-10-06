Amazon depot near Chesterfield celebrates second anniversary

The Amazon depot near Chesterfield has celebrated its second anniversary.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 10:30 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 10:30 am

To mark the occasion, the team at the Barlborough centre took part in a range of fun activities, including seaside themed games and prize giveaways.

Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison, site leader at the depot, said: “We’ve had a great second year in Chesterfield and we wanted to do something special to say thank you to our team for all their efforts. It’s been fun to bring everyone together to celebrate our anniversary in a safe and enjoyable way.”

MORE: Knife Angel sculpture unveiled in Chesterfield – this is how long it’ll be in town

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Happy second birthday to the Amazon depot near Chesterfield!

MORE: Virgin Money to close Chesterfield town centre branch

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

ChesterfieldAmazonVirgin Money