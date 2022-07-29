Amazing photos show Red Arrows in the skies above Derbyshire ahead of Commonwealth Games

The Red Arrows passed over Derbyshire yesterday evening, on their way to perform a flypast at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium – which was hosting the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games.

The aerobatic team set off from their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, and flew into Derbyshire just after 8.00pm.

Despite hitting top speeds of nearly 650mph, Belper resident and photographer Jim Bell took these remarkable photos from the outskirts of the town, showing the distinctive red Hawk jets in formation.

Three of the nine Red Arrows above Belper. Credit: Jim Bell

Their flightpath also crossed over Blackwell and Heanor, reaching Birmingham just minutes later to play their part in the glittering event.

The Red Arrows were founded in 1965, and have flown almost 5,000 displays in 57 countries since then. Nine pilots usually take part in their displays – all of whom have experience flying frontline aircraft such as Typhoon jets as part of RAF operations.

The Red Arrows briefly passed over the county last night. Credit: Jim Bell

The jets are piloted by some of the RAF’s most talented servicemen and women. Credit: Jim Bell