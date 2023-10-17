News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Amazing Chesterfield Halloween postbox topper may be the last from local knitting star

The latest stunning knitted creation to crown a Chesterfield postbox has appeared in Walton, celebrating all things spooky in time for Halloween.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The knitted artwork, complete with ghosts and halloween pumpkins, has appeared on the postbox opposite Walton Evangelical Church, on Moorland View Road, in Walton.

It is just the latest in a long line of spectacular knitted creations that have marked everything from the Ashes series to the King’s coronation and Christmas festivities to Valentine’s Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However the sad news for fans of the woolen wonders is that this latest autumnal offering may be the last.

Most Popular
The latest woolen creation in Walton, ChesterfieldThe latest woolen creation in Walton, Chesterfield
The latest woolen creation in Walton, Chesterfield

Although the identity of the talented knitter remains unknown – the Banksy of the knitting world – it is understood that they plan to hang up their knitting needles now they have completed this latest creation.

The amazing artworks have been a talking point for many around the area, with passers-by stopping their cars to admire and take pictures of the Walton postbox toppers.

If this does indeed turn out to be the last one, we can only thank the talented creator for their efforts over the years – as they have put a smile on all our faces on a trip to the postbox.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The practice of decorating street furniture and trees with woolen creations is known as yarn bombing - a type or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk.

It is believed to have originated in America, with Texas knitters trying to find a creative way to use their leftover and unfinished knitting projects, but it has since spread worldwide.

Related topics:ChesterfieldBanksyTexas