Amazing Chesterfield Halloween postbox topper may be the last from local knitting star

The latest stunning knitted creation to crown a Chesterfield postbox has appeared in Walton, celebrating all things spooky in time for Halloween.

The knitted artwork, complete with ghosts and halloween pumpkins, has appeared on the postbox opposite Walton Evangelical Church, on Moorland View Road, in Walton.

It is just the latest in a long line of spectacular knitted creations that have marked everything from the Ashes series to the King’s coronation and Christmas festivities to Valentine’s Day.

However the sad news for fans of the woolen wonders is that this latest autumnal offering may be the last.

Although the identity of the talented knitter remains unknown – the Banksy of the knitting world – it is understood that they plan to hang up their knitting needles now they have completed this latest creation.

The amazing artworks have been a talking point for many around the area, with passers-by stopping their cars to admire and take pictures of the Walton postbox toppers.

If this does indeed turn out to be the last one, we can only thank the talented creator for their efforts over the years – as they have put a smile on all our faces on a trip to the postbox.

The practice of decorating street furniture and trees with woolen creations is known as yarn bombing - a type or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk.