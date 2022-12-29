Damon Alexander-Cole was suffering with low mental health but found peace walking on the hills in the Peak District.

He wanted to combat loneliness for those who may be on their own on Christmas Day.

The 35-year-old said: “I can’t believe how many people turned up. It was fantastic and very moving to think if I hadn’t have organised this walk nearly 250 people would have been on their own."

A Christmas Day walk was organised across the Peak District to ensure no one spent the day alone. Pic submitted

The walk started on The Roaches at 9am and then moved to Bamford Edge, Winnats Pass, and then finally ended with an evening walk around a reservoir. Around 25 people did the whole day with most just doing one or two walks.

Damon, who was left homeless jobless and living in his car in 2020 after being made redundant and splitting with his fiancee has turned his life around and wants to help others.

He said: “I’ve been at rock bottom I know what it’s like to have no one and I know how at Christmas it can be even harder if you’re on your own.

Almost 250 people turned up to a Christmas Day walk across the Peak District to ensure no one spent the day alone. Pic submitted

"I had two guys come along who were recovering alcoholics and said Christmas was the worst time of the year and they needed a distraction. Another wasn’t seeing their children and said they would have spent the day crying their eyes out at home.”

Damon organises monthly walks around the Peak District but says he has never organised such a large walk as he did for Christmas Day.

He said: “I don’t often take stock of what I have achieved and how far I have come but looking around on Christmas Day I felt so proud and that I had made a difference so people wouldn't be on their own.

"People may have had a rubbish year but ending on a high gives them a positive feeling and they can start the New Year feeling good.”

There were mince pies festive hats and friendship as almost 250 people joined a Christmas Day walk to tackle loneliness. Pic submitted.

Damon also planned a New Year’s Day walk where more than 150 people said they would attend.