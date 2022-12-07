All you need to know about Cold Weather Payment as temperatures in Derbyshire to drop below 0

As temperatures in Derbyshire are expected to remain below 5C degrees for almost two weeks, until Monday December 19, with minimum overnight temperatures reaching -3C, most vulnerable could be eligible for a government help.

Cold Weather Payments are a government benefit to help with fuel bills when the temperature drops below 0 C. The payment can be claimed if the average temperature in the area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees or below over seven consecutive days. The temperature needs to be recorded by the nearest weather station.

Each Cold Weather Payment is paid for a seven-day period and is worth £25. It applies between 1 November and 31 March each year.

Anyone eligible for Pension Credit, Income Support, Income-based Job Seekers' Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance and Support for Mortgage Interest, will receive the Cold Weather Payment. Some of those who claim Universal Credit can receive support as well, but certain exceptions apply.

Payments are paid automatically into your bank account within two weeks, but anyone who does not receive them and is eligible, should contact the local pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office. You can check whether you are eligible by entering the first part of your postcode here.

If you are not eligible for the cold weather payment, Derbyshire County Council has opened two warm spaces to support local residents during the freezing days.

Derbyshire Record Office in New Street, Matlock and Buxton Museum and Art Gallery in Terrace Road are both open for anyone in need of warming up.

Additionally all Council’s libraries across the county are heated and both members and non-member are encouraged to call in to get warm and have a chat.

Find Warm Spaces in Chesterfield here: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/people/updated-here-are-20-places-in-chesterfield-offering-warm-spaces-as-the-energy-crisis-bites-3923352

Find Warm Spaces in Bolsover here: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/people/here-are-14-places-in-bolsover-offering-warm-spaces-as-the-energy-crisis-bites-3942952