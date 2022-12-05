Here are 14 places in Bolsover offering 'Warm Spaces' - as the energy crisis bites

2. Thrive, South Normanton Community Church

Thrive is open to all every Friday morning between 10am - 12.30pm. Free tea, coffee, juice and biscuits for everyone. No booking required. Fully accessible with a ramp to the front door and a ramp down into the Lounge. The toilet is also equipped with grab handles and space for a wheelchair. Please note that there are no baby changing facilities but the toilets are spacious.

Photo: Google