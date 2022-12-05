Here are 14 places in Bolsover offering 'Warm Spaces' - as the energy crisis bites

With the temperature starting to drop, several churches and organisations are offering a ‘warm space’.
These spaces are completely free to use, with some offering hot drinks and food, as well as offering activities and support.
Energy prices rose sharply in October, and with uncertainty surrounding any future changes to the government’s budgets, warm spaces could prove to be a lifeline for those struggling to afford to keep their homes warm.
Here are 14 ‘warm spaces’ being offered in and around Bolsover:
1. The Junction 28 Church
Hot food and drinks available. Starting on Thursday 3rd November at 1pm, and then every Thursday. No cost and no need to book. Easy access and baby changing.
2. Thrive, South Normanton Community Church
Thrive is open to all every Friday morning between 10am - 12.30pm.
Free tea, coffee, juice and biscuits for everyone.
No booking required. Fully accessible with a ramp to the front door and a ramp down into the Lounge.
The toilet is also equipped with grab handles and space for a wheelchair. Please note that there are no baby changing facilities but the toilets are spacious.
Over 70's are welcome into the pub to meet and chat to others and keep warm. They can enjoy a hot bowl of soup with a sandwich and unlimited hot drinks all day for £5. No booking is required - just turn up. Wheelchair access and disabled toilets available.
4. Post Mill Centre
Open Monday to Friday 9am until 6pm Book case full of books available to read Box of small Children toys Spare room where Board games will be set up
