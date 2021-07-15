Alfreton school’s ‘Race for Life’ raises over £2,000 in memory of parent who died from cancer

Children at Newton Primary School put on their trainers and donned their running gear for the event on Wednesday, July 14, held in memory of a parent who sadly passed away after a long battle with cancer a few months ago.

Each class took turns to complete the run throughout the day to maintain social bubbles, with Years 1 to 6 racing around the Five Pits Trail and those in Reception doing laps around the school field.

Headteacher Ben Wray said Newton Primary had done ‘Race for Life’ previously but that this year was even more poignant to help raise vital cash to support Cancer Research UK in its work combat the disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newton Primary School have raised over £2,000 by holding a Race for Life event

He added: “We’ve been absolutely amazed by the amount of support that we’ve had from the community and the parents. We’re quite a small school of 144 children but this is obviously really close to people's hearts.

"It was a shame we couldn’t have parents there but it was a lovely day, really positive, and there was a real sense of pride.

"We had a lot of positive comments from parents in the morning and there was a real buzz around it.”

Newton Primary School have raised over £2,000 by holding a Race for Life event

In total, Newton Primary pupils have now raised a little over £2,560.75 through in-person donations and money sent to their online fundraising page – smashing their original target of just £300.

To help the school raise even more funds for Cancer Research UK visit www.fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/newton-primary-school-2.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.