11 pictures as Tupton Hall School students dress up for prom that never was

School proms are just one of many social events which have been curtailed since the outbreak in March 2020.

But the important end-of-year milestone was not be missed by these selfless Tupton Hall School students who - despite having their prom posptoned and later cancelled due to Covid-19 - got dressed up anyway to make some memories.

In doing so, they managed to raise more than £149 to split between two children’s charities – The Rainbow Trust and Make a Wish.

Here are 11 photos of the students dressed to the nines for their ‘formal Friday’ fundraising day on July 2.

Smiles all round Tupton Hall students on their 'formal Friday' fundraising day on July 2

Dressed to the nines Tupton Hall students on their 'formal Friday' fundraising day on July 2

Suited and booted Many Tupton Hall student wore outfits once destined for prom while others just donned more formal attire than usual

Enjoying 'prom' photos Tupton Hall students on their 'formal Friday' fundraising day on July 2