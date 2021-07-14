11 pictures as Tupton Hall School students dress up for prom that never was
The coronavirus pandemic has prevented many Chesterfield students from getting together to mark the end of their secondary education.
School proms are just one of many social events which have been curtailed since the outbreak in March 2020.
But the important end-of-year milestone was not be missed by these selfless Tupton Hall School students who - despite having their prom posptoned and later cancelled due to Covid-19 - got dressed up anyway to make some memories.
In doing so, they managed to raise more than £149 to split between two children’s charities – The Rainbow Trust and Make a Wish.
Here are 11 photos of the students dressed to the nines for their ‘formal Friday’ fundraising day on July 2.