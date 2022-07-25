Aldi to give Derbyshire store staff second pay rise of the year

From September, all of the supermarket's staff who are paid hourly will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current rate.

It takes Aldi’s minimum pay rates for its store assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 in London.

The new rates exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage which is currently £9.90 nationally and £11.05 within the M25.

Aldi workers in Derbyshire are to receive their second pay rise of the year

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our new rates of pay maintain Aldi’s position as the UK’s highest paying supermarket.

“This announcement recognises the amazing contribution our colleagues make in serving the local communities in Derbyshire. Their outstanding efforts have ensured that our customers continue to have access to fresh affordable food, every single day.”

Aldi is the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket and has more than 970 stores across Britain.