Application to transform landmark Chesterfield town centre church and nightclub into apartments is resubmitted

Developers have resubmitted the application to transform the former Primitive Methodist Chapel, on Holywell Street into residential flats. The original application was rejected by the council in March due to noise and air pollution worries.

The new plan involves creating five flats on the ground floor and four on the first floor rather than distributing them over three storeys, as proposed in the previous application which was rejected by the planning committe following concerns by businesses, residents and environmental health officers.

A spokesperson for a neighbouring Karaoke bar Ritzy’s said in a statement: "It will be off-putting for customers to be overlooked by residents. There are often 30 people in the courtyard chatting and laughing. If the development goes ahead will the council enforce that any contracts with tenants or buyers include a warning about noise from the bars and nightclubs in the surrounding area, perhaps use of acoustic glass.

"Can we be reassured that if this goes ahead we will not be adversely effected for example our courtyard made to close earlier, as this would close us down. This may lead to job losses and the demise of part of Chesterfield’s night life.

"There is a further late night bar Punch Bowl who play loud music outdoors for around 100 people. The creation of flats in this area will lead to noise complaints. This is not a suitable area for flats due to being in the heart of the town’s nightlife.”

The Gothic church, which has been a landmark in the town since 1881 is referred to as a ‘heritage asset’ by the archeologists who say that a historic building appraisal and heritage impact assessment of the structure needs to be submitted.

Chesterfield and District Civic Society considers the old chapel to be one of the town’s ‘at-risk’ buildings.