Aldi donates more than 40,000 meals to people in need across Derbyshire over festive period

Aldi has worked with charities and food banks to help feed over 40,000 people this Christmas.

Aldi has donated 42,130 meals to those in need in Derbyshire over the festive period.

The supermarket paired up its stores with local charities, community groups and food banks in the area to collect unsold fresh and chilled food when stores closed their doors early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Charities that benefitted from the donations in Derbyshire include Derbyshire Community Hub and Living Hope Food Bank.

Aldi donated surplus food from all its stores to local charities and foodbanks when stores closed early on Christmas Eve. L-R: Emily Sutton, Carla Louise Gospel and Tamara Mawson-Phipps (Aldi staff). Credit: SWNS

The food donations are part of Aldi’s partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.

Aldi’s UK stores donate surplus food to good causes every day, with over 40 million meals donated to good causes since its partnership with Neighbourly began back in 2019.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket also worked in partnership with Company Shop Group this Christmas to provide around 2,000 meals at its Community Kitchens across the UK in the run up to Christmas.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are so proud to work with such amazing charity partners throughout the UK and the impact they have cannot be underestimated, especially during the winter months when their services are needed more than ever.

“We are pleased that through our partnership with both Neighbourly and Company Shop we have been able to give back to the communities we serve by providing more donations than ever this Christmas.”