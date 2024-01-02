North Derbyshire mum drops from size 22 to 12 after making healthy lifestyle change
Jemma Ashton, 39, has lost six stone in the past four years through a combination of healthy eating and family walks.
Her eldest son, Joshua, gave her the impetus she needed to join Slimming World in 2019 when she weighed 19st 4.5oz. Jemma said: “Joshua joined Rotherham United Academy and was encouraged to follow a healthy diet...that was a turning point for me.”
In her first year with Slimming World group at Herdings Park, Sheffield, the mum of two shed seven stones but admits that the weight loss was unsustainable because she was barely eating. She said: “I put a stone back on during lockdown.”
In August 2022, Jemma, her husband and their sons moved to Heritage Green, Brimington. Jemma, a company secretary for student housing, transferred to a Slimming World group at Chesterfield FC’s stadium. She said: “I reached my target of 13st 7lb in December 2023. I need to get to 13st 4.5 lb to get my six stone loss back.”
She reduced her weight by cutting down on sweet snacks. Jemma said: “I am more mindful about what I am eating. It’s about changing the way I shop and changing family mealtimes.” And she is no longer afraid of going out for meals, which she resisted in the old days because she feared there would be nothing on the menu that she could eat.
Jemma said: “Losing weight can be a great advantage to your health as well as your confidence.” She is now a dress size 12-14 instead of the size 22 she was back in 2019. Jemma said: “Being able to shop in normal high street shops was a great experience – no longer living in baggy clothes to hide myself.”
She is full of praise for the motivational slimmers in her group. "Slimming World is a non judgemental place where all the support and help you need is right there and for 52 weeks a year,” said Jemma. “Meeting new people in your group is a really great experience and can become a nice little family of support on your journey to losing weight. I’m really grateful for all the help and support I receive from my consultant Franca Yeomans.”