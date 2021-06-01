Air Ambulance Service thanks dedicated Derbyshire volunteer for raising over £400,000
A dedicated volunteer has won praise from Air Ambulance bosses after his decade of fundraising brought in a staggering £400,000 to help keep life-saving flights in the air.
Community Representative for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA), Richard Fletcher, from Belper, has dedicated 10 years volunteering for the charity, and his incredible efforts have brought in a staggering £431,541 – funding over 250 potentially lifesaving missions!
“Having been a volunteer with the Air Ambulance Service for nearly 10 years, I am fuelled by a sense of pride and achievement every time I see the helicopter out and about, knowing that every tin I empty, every event I attend, each bucket I hold, and every talk I give, fuels our helicopters and supports the crew in saving lives,” says Richard.
Throughout the years, Richard has participated in a lot of volunteering alongside his family, as commitment to volunteering has always been a fundamental element of their
Richard - along with all The Air Ambulance Service’s volunteers - will be celebrated and thanked by the charity during this year’s Volunteers’ Week, for the invaluable contribution made to charity.
Head of Volunteering for the charity, Sue Haslett said: “Our volunteers help in a variety of different ways across the charity..
“We couldn’t operate without them and I’d like to say a big thank you to Richard Fletcher for his incredible dedication, and to each and every other volunteer for their ongoing support which helps us to save lives.”
Anyone wishing to enquire about volunteering for the charity can visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.