Air Ambulance Service thanks dedicated Derbyshire volunteer for raising over £400,000

Fundraiser Richard Fletcher with air ambulance crew members

Community Representative for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA), Richard Fletcher, from Belper, has dedicated 10 years volunteering for the charity, and his incredible efforts have brought in a staggering £431,541 – funding over 250 potentially lifesaving missions!

“Having been a volunteer with the Air Ambulance Service for nearly 10 years, I am fuelled by a sense of pride and achievement every time I see the helicopter out and about, knowing that every tin I empty, every event I attend, each bucket I hold, and every talk I give, fuels our helicopters and supports the crew in saving lives,” says Richard.

Throughout the years, Richard has participated in a lot of volunteering alongside his family, as commitment to volunteering has always been a fundamental element of their

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard - along with all The Air Ambulance Service’s volunteers - will be celebrated and thanked by the charity during this year’s Volunteers’ Week, for the invaluable contribution made to charity.

Head of Volunteering for the charity, Sue Haslett said: “Our volunteers help in a variety of different ways across the charity..

“We couldn’t operate without them and I’d like to say a big thank you to Richard Fletcher for his incredible dedication, and to each and every other volunteer for their ongoing support which helps us to save lives.”