Have you got space in your heart and home to adopt a rescue dog from Chesterfield RSPCA?
The charity’s volunteers are currently looking for dedicated people who will give 11 pooches the love and attention that they are longing for.
There are three Belgian Malinois cross puppies, a chihuahua cross terrier, two Staffy cross, a Siberian husky pup, a French bulldog, a lurcher type and two cross breeds including a puppy.
1. Rescue dogs
Meet Clyde, Rosaleen and Zak who are being cared for at Chesterfield RSPCA shelter. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
2. Quin
Quin is an adorable nine-week-old Belgian Malinois cross who is looking for an owner to give him the love and comfort that he craves. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
3. Fergus
Fergus is a nine-week-old Belgian Malinois cross who is daft, clever and as cute as they come. He adores people, he adores toys and he adores food. Doesn't he look adorable? Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
4. Milo
Milo is a ten-year-old chihuahua cross terrier who loves lots of fuss and attention. He is a shy dog until he gets to know people. Milo, who is looking for a quiet, adults-only household, gets on well with other dogs which means he could live with another pooch but not with a cat. Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA