Adidas opens new store at East Midlands Designer Outlet in Derbyshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The expanded and relocated store is part of the centre’s £12million investment to improve the shopping experience for its customers.
Paul Sutton, centre manager at East Midlands Designer Outlet, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the newly expanded Adidas store. Adidas has been a cornerstone of our retail offering for 22 years, and this significant upsize demonstrates their dedication to providing an exceptional shopping experience. The new store will not only offer an enhanced range of products but will also play a crucial role in our centre’s development and the local economy.”
Redevelopment of the centre’s Food Court will see new businesses including American chain Slim Chickens launching at the outlet this autumn. The newcomers to the Food Court are expected to create approximately 20 jobs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.