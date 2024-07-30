Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Adidas store offering the latest collection of sportswear, footwear and accessories has opened at McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton.

The expanded and relocated store is part of the centre’s £12million investment to improve the shopping experience for its customers.

Paul Sutton, centre manager at East Midlands Designer Outlet, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the newly expanded Adidas store. Adidas has been a cornerstone of our retail offering for 22 years, and this significant upsize demonstrates their dedication to providing an exceptional shopping experience. The new store will not only offer an enhanced range of products but will also play a crucial role in our centre’s development and the local economy.”

