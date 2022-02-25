Action promised on illegal Traveller encampments in north Derbyshire

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Angelique Foster called together council leaders and North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley in a bid to ensure a swift and joint approach to the issue.

The agreement will make it easier – and far quicker – for authorities to intervene in response to illegal encampments, which have been identified as a key issue in communities.

PCC Foster said: “Illegal encampments cause significant concern among our communities in North East Derbyshire and we must respond accordingly.

“This is an issue that impacts on more than one agency and it is critical we implement a coordinated response.

“The taskforce has been developed to ensure swift action and I am pleased to see so many partner agencies, our local MP and district leaders have welcomed the idea and signed up to it. I expect it to reduce community tension and concern quickly and effectively as soon as it is reported.”

Mr Rowley said local residents had a right to expect illegal encampments are dealt with in a ‘timely and proportionate manner’.

"To have this protocol in place will, I hope, allow future issues to be dealt with in a more coordinated, and rapid, way,” he added.