Work begins on 238 new homes at Derbyshire town centre site

Developers Persimmon Homes and Strata have started infrastructure works at the Castle Walk development, in Bolsover, as they construct 238 homes at the site.

The properties on Marlpit Lane are part of a bigger development of 950 homes at the site, originally to be completed by 2033.

The 42-acre site will provide a collection of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes, with the potential of further homes in the future.

Ben Felton, managing director for Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “Bolsover is a charming market town full of character and we are delighted to be bringing our new homes to this picturesque location.

“The development is within walking distance to the centre of Bolsover and with its close proximity to the M1 we are expecting there to be a lot of interest for the properties.

“We expect the development to grow over the years, helping to meet the demand for new homes in the area.”

When plans were first submitted, it was promised the homes would ‘integrate with the character of the existing dwellings within Bolsover’

As part of the planning approval, the developers are promising financial contributions of more than £300,000 towards primary education as well as over £300,000 for highway and bus transport improvements.

Persimmon Homes is working towards releasing its first homes at its Castle Walk development in late spring while the Strata Destination 14 site is expecting to launch its homes in October.