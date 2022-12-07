Yorkshire Water said it was lifting the hospipe ban, which it has enforced for millions of households in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire, despite the fact that parts of the region are still technically in a drought. The ban, which was the company's first in 27 years, was brought in on August 26 this year after low rainfall and high temperatures in the summer saw reservoir levels fall below 50%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the ban was in place, customers were urged to try and reduce the amount of water they were using and those caught using their hosepipe risked a £1,000 fine. Now, due to increased rainfall and help from the public, the reservoir water levels are now at around 75% so the ban has been lifted.

Yorkshire Water said it was lifting the ban, enforced for millions of households in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire

But according to the Environment Agency, the area itself is still in a drought and the lifting of the ban this week comes as temperatures across the country are set to plunge to below zero in the coming days, with parts of East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire issued with a yellow weather warning for ice.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: "We’re pleased to announce that from the sixth of December, the hosepipe ban has ended with our reservoir levels now around 75%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'd like to thank our customers who put their hosepipes down over the past few months, we really appreciate your support. Although the ban has now been lifted and the recent rainfall has helped, it's still really important that we all save water where we can.