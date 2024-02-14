News you can trust since 1855
8 things that Chesterfield residents love most about our town on Valentine’s Day – according to Derbyshire Times readers

Derbyshire Times readers have revealed the things they love most about Chesterfield this Valentine’s Day.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Feb 2024, 13:05 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 14:44 GMT

There was high praise for the town’s historic market, the family-friendly atmosphere and its enviable position on the edge of the Peak District.

These are 8 reasons why our readers love Chesterfield – is there anything we should add to our list?

These are some of the things our readers love most about Chesterfield.

1. 1B8A9ABC-7B48-4281-9F83-872FD7C0E4E0.jpeg

These are some of the things our readers love most about Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

Anne Grocock said: “Seeing the Spire meant we were nearly at Gran’s.”

2. The Crooked Spire

Anne Grocock said: “Seeing the Spire meant we were nearly at Gran’s.” Photo: Jason Chadwick

KL Holmes said that the town “feels like a nice place to bring up my children.”

3. Raising a family

KL Holmes said that the town “feels like a nice place to bring up my children.” Photo: Brian Eyre

We all know there is no love lost between Chesterfield and Mansfield - and Craig Neil Patrick’s favourite thing about Chesterfield was not living amongst our Nottinghamshire neighbours.

4. Mansfield rivalry

We all know there is no love lost between Chesterfield and Mansfield - and Craig Neil Patrick’s favourite thing about Chesterfield was not living amongst our Nottinghamshire neighbours. Photo: Brian Eyre

