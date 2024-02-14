Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mick and Christine Tongue always dreamt of opening their own café and restaurant – and their dream came true in 2014 when they launched The Family Tree with the help of their children Jenny, Sam and Charlie.

After months of renovations of the tired old pub in Whatstandwell, near Matlock, and travelling back and forth from their house, they were finally able to move into their new venue at the beginning of 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it wasn’t a fairy tale – not only were they forced to give up regular pay slips, weekends off, and paid holidays – they also had to live without heating as they found out that installation of the new biomass system was delayed.

Christine, Mick, Jenny, Sam and Charlie launched The Family Tree near Matlcok 10 years ago. After braving difficulties, including issues with heating and global pandemics, the restaurant and the Bed and Breakfast at the edge of the Peak District is thriving, getting more and more popular.

The family said: “We can still all remember those freezing nights to this day! But still, we continued pushing forward, we were utterly exhausted but so happy to have achieved a lifelong ambition, so on February 10, 2014 not without trepidation, we were finally ready to open the doors.

"We were completely overwhelmed by the support we received and had to make a mad dash that night to the wholesalers to restock as we never imagined how busy we would be!”

As the resturant grew more and more popular, they soon needed to hire more members of staff – and 10 years later a team of around 20 runs The Family Tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue has an extensive food menu including breakfasts, lunches, afternoon tea, delicious homemade cakes and refreshing beverages. A function room is ideal for small gatherings such as baby showers, christenings, wakes, special birthdays, anniversaries and business meetings.

The Family Tree, formerly known as the Derwent Hotel, offers four uniquely decorated guest rooms hosted in a separate annex overlooking the courtyard, which have been lovingly restored to create a warm and welcoming feel.

The family added: “Throughout the past 10 years we have had many highs and many lows not to mention a global pandemic that closed us down over night, but thoughout it all we have adapted, become stronger and wiser and if this journey has taught us one thing its - sheer determination to keep this dream alive.

"So for those who thought we were crazy to give up our jobs, home and lives and move to a new area and bet on a closed down old pub - 10 years later we are still here!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are truly grateful for everyone over the years that has helped make The Family Tree a success. It has been a privilege to work alongside our team, many of whom have been with us for years.