75 per cent of homes already sold on Chesterfield hospital site

Vistry and Homes England are building the properties on unused land next to the hospital, off Whitecotes Lane and Harehill Road.

Speaking about the development, Andrew Handslip, Associate Sales Director at Vistry Partnerships, said: “We’ve continually seen high levels of demand from buyers at Walton Peaks since we opened our sales office last year. The location which is close to Chesterfield town centre but equally close to the countryside has proven a popular choice for home buyers in the area.“With demand high, I would urge those considering buying a new home at Walton Peaks to contact us and arrange an appointment.

“To help first and second time buyers, we have a range of schemes available. First time buyers can take advantage of the government backed Help to Buy scheme with second time buyers having options of Home Exchange and Smooth Move schemes at the development. With these, we’ll either buy your existing home from you or help you sell your home, so you can get on with the purchase of your new Linden home.”Just 22 homes remain available to purchase at Walton Peaks.

Developers currently building 103 homes on part of the Walton Hospital site say they have sold 75 per cent of the houses within the first year of opening to the public.

The site had been derelict for four years after the disused western wing of the hospital was demolished.

In an objection letter to Chesterfield Borough Council one resident said traffic on Whitecotes Lane was ‘already atrocious’.

Another resident echoed those concerns, saying: “There will be an increase in cars on an already busy and dangerous road.

“The development will increase accidents.

“Are there enough doctors and school places to accommodate the additional population?”

They added: “New houses are being built all over Chesterfield.

“Do we really need more when houses prices are having to be reduced to get sales?”