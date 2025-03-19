500 new homes near Chesterfield are given outline planning permission - despite barrage of objections

Outline planning permission has been granted to a developer to build 500 new homes on the outskirts of Chesterfield.

William Davis’ housing development scheme for the site off Dunston Road includes a takeaway, a pub or a restaurant, land reserved for a primary school and the reinstatement of a former cricket pitch.

The developer’s plans for the site near the Skylarks housing development have attracted a barrage of objections. A petition with 733 signatures calling for a halt in the destruction of agricultural land and raising concerns about a significant increase in traffic on the narrow Dunston Road was submitted by Dunston Grange Action Group to Chesterfield Borough Council in 2023.

Kimberley Lloyd-Rees wrote to the council in 2023 stating: “With around 400 houses already in this locality, this is not the right place for 500 more for the many reasons highlighted by hundreds of local people who have objected to the plans.”

The agricultural land earmarked for the proposed housing development is off Dunston Road, Chesterfield.

Charlie Mellor wrote: “Why are we building on greenfield sites when there are brown field sites available (Staveley chemical works site, the old Robinsons site, old Coalite site) and also what’s wrong with converting the empty buildings in town centre to HMOs and flats to encourage people to support the local businesses that are struggling?”

A Section 106 Agreement, a legally binding deed, was signed by the two owners of the land, the developer, the county council and the borough council on March 12, 2025.