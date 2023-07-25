Disappointed campaigners lose battle to stop large Chesterfield housing development

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee voted by a majority to approve planning permission during a meeting on Monday, July 24, for William Davis Homes’s scheme for 500 dwellings to be built from Dunston Road and Dunston Lane, between Sheepbridge and Cutthorpe, near its new 299 home Skylarks residential development.

Five councillors voted in favour of the planning application with two objecting and two abstaining as the decision was met by jeers from the public with one concerned woman shouting: “Absolutely disgusting. Shame on the lot of you.”

Residents and Dunston Grange Action Group had objected to the planning application on 34 hectares of agricultural fields on the basis of over-development, congestion and traffic safety concerns, feared flooding, the strain on health services and schools, as well as the loss of greenfield land and wildlife.

An artist's impression of how the Dunston Grange development could look. Image: William Davis Homes.

The plans include two main accesses from Dunston Road and Dunston Lane via the Skylarks residential development on Dunston Lane along with landscaping, public open space, walking and cycling links, together with plans for a takeaway, a pub and or a restaurant, with land to be reserved for a new primary school.

Despite traffic and flooding concerns, the planning committee heard that the lead consultee on these issues, Derbyshire County Council, has raised no objections subject to certain accepted conditions being met.

Concerning flooding fears, borough council development manager Paul Staniforth said: “We rely on the advice of the lead local authority and they are experts and they say there is no reason why this cannot be dealt with on site.”

Yorkshire Water and the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust have also raised no objections subject to certain conditions being met by the developer.

Dunston Development Site Looking Towards The Skylarks Development

Dunston Grange Action Group and protestors argued there have been over 1,400 objections to the planning application and there have been no recent traffic assessments and that the development will put a strain on medical services.

But the council has stated the development aims to secure funding for the NHS through the Clinical Commissioning Group who have requested £450,000 towards the expansion of GP practices at Newbold, Whittington Moor and Whittington and Holme Hall and this may be expanded to Avenue House, Wheatbridge, Brimington and Calow and Brimington.

The development also includes plans for the reinstatement of a former cricket pitch for Cutthorpe Cricket Club at the former Mullan Park ground with facilities and access from Dunston Road.

Sport England has objected to the cricket ground plans with concerns about its scale, infrastructure, services, and maintenance, and The Dunston Grange Action Group argued the cricket ground will have a lack of safe, walking routes along Dunston Road.

Dunston Development Site Near The Cricket Ground

However, the council has stated the size of the ground meets policy requirements and electricity, water and broadband will be provided to the edge of the site meeting design standards and there will be a two-team pavilion with umpire changing facilities.

The Dunston Grange Action Group also objected to the proposed development on the grounds that the surrounding villages would be severely and adversely impacted by this development.

Cllr Maureen Davenport, who objected to the planning application, said: “Sometimes, I feel we have to stand up for our countryside and I feel that this is a case in point.”

But the council has stated that there will be a substantial amount of open space, including the cricket pitch site, between Cutthorpe and the housing development to ensure that there is a clear separation of the two areas.

Dunston Housing And Cricket Ground Development Plans

The council has also stated that to meet the housing needs of a growing population and economy, a total of at least 4,080 net new dwellings must be built in Chesterfield borough between 2018 and 2035 and this latest development should also help to provide a percentage of affordable housing.

Cllr Martin Stone said: “If we do not build these 500 houses there, we are going to have to build them somewhere else because we need the housing for the growing population. The impact will still be there. That will happen one way or the other and we try and mitigate that according to what we are allowed to do.”

Representatives of William Davis Homes said the planning application was in keeping with the council’s Local Plan, that a flood strategy showed there is no risk of flooding, and that Derbyshire County Council confirmed the development will not have a ‘significant impact’ on the connected highways.

Marie Stacey, of consultant Pegasus which represents William Davis Homes, said: “Derbyshire County Council has reviewed all the transport information and has confirmed the development will not have a significant impact on highway safety and the impact on the road network will not be severe.”

William Davis Homes has also agreed to pay contributions to help mitigate any impact from the development, according to Pegasus.

During the packed, highly-charged committee meeting many had to stand some distance away from the meeting due to the large numbers and they voiced concerns that they were struggling to hear proceedings.

Dunston Development Site Near Dunston Road

Some interrupted councillors, planners and speakers with understandable concerns while a few made dismissive comments as some speeches were met with cheers or jeers.

