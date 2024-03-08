Children across Derbyshire went to school dressed as their favourite characters on Thursday, March 7.

The day is an annual charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year to provide every child in full-time education with a voucher to be spent on a book of their choosing.

World Book Day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Schools often ask both pupils and teachers dress as their favourite book characters.

Our photographer has been out and about visiting schools across Derbyshire. Is your school featured in our gallery?

