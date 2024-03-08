50 fabulous school photos as children across Derbyshire dressed up for World Book Day - including in Chesterfield, Bolsover Matlock, Bakewell and Belper

From Harry Potter, to Willy Wonka – from Mary Poppins to Gangsta Granny, amazing costumes have been created to mark World Book Day.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:52 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 16:07 GMT

Children across Derbyshire went to school dressed as their favourite characters on Thursday, March 7.

The day is an annual charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year to provide every child in full-time education with a voucher to be spent on a book of their choosing.

World Book Day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Schools often ask both pupils and teachers dress as their favourite book characters.

Our photographer has been out and about visiting schools across Derbyshire. Is your school featured in our gallery?

Whittington Junior School, year 3 pupils.

1. Whittington Junior School

Whittington Junior School, year 3 pupils. Photo: Brian Eyre

Whittington Infants School, reception class.

2. Whittington Infants School

Whittington Infants School, reception class. Photo: Brian Eyre

Whittington Infants School, years 1 and 2.

3. Whittington Infants School

Whittington Infants School, years 1 and 2. Photo: Brian Eyre

Whittington Junior School, all years.

4. Whittington Junior School

Whittington Junior School, all years. Photo: Brian Eyre

