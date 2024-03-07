World Book Day 2024 in Derbyshire: 40 incredible photos of children dressed up as their favourite characters

Children across Derbyshire went to school dressed as their favourite characters today (March 7).

The day is an annual charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year to provide every child in full-time education with a voucher to be spent on a book of their choosing.

World Book Day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Schools often ask both pupils and teachers dress as their favourite book characters.

The Derbyshire Times asked readers to send in pictures of their World Book Day costumes.

Below are just some of the photos we were sent of children dressed as their favourite characters.

Also look out for a schools gallery later – as our photographer has been out and about visiting schools across Derbyshire today.

2 . The scarecrow What a fab outfit! Naomi Hawkes said: "Scotti age 9 has ASD so looks like he may not like it but he does and was very happy going to school in it."

3 . Bright and cheerful Stacey Kerry Black said: "Jaise aged 7 as the yellow crayon from The Day the Crayons Quit and Harley aged 11 as Pea Green crayon aka Esteban the Magnificent from The Day the Crayons Came Home."