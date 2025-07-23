41 amazing retro photographs show what life was like in Chesterfield, the Peak District and across Derbyshire in the 1970s

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 15:41 BST
Famous for bell-bottoms, platform shoes and the rise of disco – these great photos from the Derbyshire Times’ archives show just how much life has changed since the 70s.

It was also an era of cultural change, economic struggle and technological innovation. Many people in Derbyshire vividly remember the power cuts and strikes but also have affectionate memories of the decade that taste forgot.

We’ve selected a range of retro images – from sports fans cheering on Chesterfield FC to children enjoying themselves at social clubs.

Look back at how street scenes have changed, a royal visit to Chesterfield and the impressive hairstyles and outfits of The Staveley Rockers Motor Cycle Club.

And do you remember when a certain screen legend – the man with the most famous blue eyes in movie history - made a visit to the Peak District?

E. Woodhead & Sons Ltd in Chesterfield pictured in November 1978

1. E. Woodhead & Sons Ltd

E. Woodhead & Sons Ltd in Chesterfield pictured in November 1978 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Market place Station April 1973

2. Market place Station

Market place Station April 1973 Photo: Sheffield Star

Chesterfield Road Cricket Club pictured in 1970. Over the 1970s and 1980s, Chesterfield were a strong force in the Bassetlaw League but never won the Championship title, despite coming very close. The closest was in a 'final ball of the season' thriller against Bridon CC.

3. Chesterfiled Road CC

Chesterfield Road Cricket Club pictured in 1970. Over the 1970s and 1980s, Chesterfield were a strong force in the Bassetlaw League but never won the Championship title, despite coming very close. The closest was in a 'final ball of the season' thriller against Bridon CC. Photo: Chad

Chesterfield FC pictured in 1970 with the Division 4 Trophy. Chesterfield won Division 4 on two occasions, -1970 and 1985.

4. Chesterfield FC

Chesterfield FC pictured in 1970 with the Division 4 Trophy. Chesterfield won Division 4 on two occasions, -1970 and 1985. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

