If you enjoyed this trip down memory lane why not join the Derbyshire Times retro facebook group for more pictures and nostalgia?
19 fascinating photos show how we lived in Derbyshire over 100 years ago

From crowds turning out in Chesterfield for the historic 1913 by-election when Barnet Kenyon was the successful candidate, to photos of Britain's first inland oil well - in Derbyshire – these historic images show how much has changed down the decades.

By Julia Rodgerson
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:24 pm

1. Crooked Spire

Chesterfield, Derbyshire, 1874. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Hulton Archive

2. Garland Day

Garland Day At Castleton Derbyshire, Castleton, Derbyshire. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Hulton Archive

3. Steam train

A steam train passes along the Buxton branch of the Midland Railway in Derbyshire, circa 1910. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Hulton Archive

4. Well Dressings

Dressing the well at Youlgreave. One of the well-dressers demonstrating to other villagers. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Hulton Archive

