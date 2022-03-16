19 fascinating photos show how we lived in Derbyshire over 100 years ago

Undefined: readMore
1. Crooked Spire
Chesterfield, Derbyshire, 1874. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Hulton Archive
2. Garland Day
Garland Day At Castleton Derbyshire, Castleton, Derbyshire. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Hulton Archive
3. Steam train
A steam train passes along the Buxton branch of the Midland Railway in Derbyshire, circa 1910. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Hulton Archive
4. Well Dressings
Dressing the well at Youlgreave. One of the well-dressers demonstrating to other villagers. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Hulton Archive