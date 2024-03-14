Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise was spotted in Derbyshire at the start of the month – stopping for a bite to eat in Bakewell amid rumours he was filming the new Mission Impossible at Middleton Mine.
We asked our readers what other famous faces they had met across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – and their responses included a range of huge names from the worlds of sport, TV and musing.
READ THIS: 43 of the best cafes, bistros and tea rooms that are perfect to visit this weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District
The full list of can be found below – have you ever had an encounter with a celebrity in Derbyshire?