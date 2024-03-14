Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise was spotted in Derbyshire at the start of the month – stopping for a bite to eat in Bakewell amid rumours he was filming the new Mission Impossible at Middleton Mine.

We asked our readers what other famous faces they had met across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – and their responses included a range of huge names from the worlds of sport, TV and musing.

The full list of can be found below – have you ever had an encounter with a celebrity in Derbyshire?

1 . Famous faces These are some of the celebrities that DT readers have met across the county. Photo: Dale Holford/Gayle Leishman/Hannah Marie Waters/Rob Abbott Photo Sales

2 . Rick Wakeman Adam Parrish said: “Rick Wakeman at the Proact Stadium in 2014.” Photo: Adam Parrish Photo Sales

3 . James Martin John Anthony McNeice said: “Derbyshire food and drink fair (Bolsover Castle) 2003/2004 cooking competition (I won) James Martin was the judge.” Photo: John Anthony McNeice Photo Sales