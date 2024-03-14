26 of the most famous people that Derbyshire Times readers have met across Chesterfield and beyond – including Sir Bobby Charlton, Gareth Southgate, Eddie Hall, John Fury, Mel C, Ross Kemp and Jools Holland

These are some of the famous names our readers have spotted across Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the years.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Mar 2024, 16:16 GMT

Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise was spotted in Derbyshire at the start of the month – stopping for a bite to eat in Bakewell amid rumours he was filming the new Mission Impossible at Middleton Mine.

We asked our readers what other famous faces they had met across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – and their responses included a range of huge names from the worlds of sport, TV and musing.

The full list of can be found below – have you ever had an encounter with a celebrity in Derbyshire?

Adam Parrish said: “Rick Wakeman at the Proact Stadium in 2014.”

Adam Parrish said: “Rick Wakeman at the Proact Stadium in 2014.” Photo: Adam Parrish

John Anthony McNeice said: “Derbyshire food and drink fair (Bolsover Castle) 2003/2004 cooking competition (I won) James Martin was the judge.”

John Anthony McNeice said: “Derbyshire food and drink fair (Bolsover Castle) 2003/2004 cooking competition (I won) James Martin was the judge.” Photo: John Anthony McNeice

Patrick Hartle said: “Danny Beard at Derby Pride 2018. Now he's a RuPaul’s Drag Race winner.”

Patrick Hartle said: “Danny Beard at Derby Pride 2018. Now he's a RuPaul’s Drag Race winner.” Photo: Patrick Hartle

