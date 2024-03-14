Derbyshire and the Peak District certainly aren’t short of places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat – with great cafes to be found in every corner of the county.

These are 43 of the best-rated cafes, tea rooms and bistros, based on Google reviews – which should feature at the top of your list of new places to visit in the coming weeks.

All data was taken from Google and the cafes are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Best cafes These are some of the best cafes across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews - winning praise for their “tasty food” and “very nice staff.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “delicious” food. Photo: Google Photo Sales