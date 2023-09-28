These are some of the most famous faces to have visited Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the years – including huge names like Harry Styles, Liam Gallagher, Alex Ferguson and Taylor Swift.

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to a number of famous figures, but celebrities from the worlds of TV, film, sports and more have also regularly visited the area down the years.

We’ve delved into our archives to find photos of these occasions. Some of the quirkiest tales include the time Liam Gallagher stopped at a Peak District chip shop for lunch, or Taylor Swift and Harry Styles making a trip to the Peak District to enjoy a pub dinner.

The full list of famous faces spotted in Chesterfield and Derbyshire can be found below.

1 . Liam Gallagher Liam Gallagher, who was believed to be holidaying nearby, popped into the popular Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton earlier this year. Photo: Peter Grafton - Toll Bar Fish and Chips

2 . Richard Hammond Hammond was filming in nearby Cromford back in 2021, as part of a series called 'Britain's Great Rivers', before being spotted by locals after popping into The Fishpond for a drink. Photo: The Fishpond - Matlock Bath

3 . Peter Andre Peter Andre, pictured here signing his new album in Chesterfield Tesco, with fans Samantha Caunt and Melanie Price. Photo: Marisa Cashill