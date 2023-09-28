News you can trust since 1855
Taylor Swift, undoubtedly a global superstar, is one the famous names to have been spotted in Derbyshire.

26 of the most famous celebrities spotted across Chesterfield and Derbyshire down the years – including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Alex Ferguson and Richard Hammond

These are some of the most famous faces to have visited Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the years – including huge names like Harry Styles, Liam Gallagher, Alex Ferguson and Taylor Swift.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:19 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to a number of famous figures, but celebrities from the worlds of TV, film, sports and more have also regularly visited the area down the years.

We’ve delved into our archives to find photos of these occasions. Some of the quirkiest tales include the time Liam Gallagher stopped at a Peak District chip shop for lunch, or Taylor Swift and Harry Styles making a trip to the Peak District to enjoy a pub dinner.

The full list of famous faces spotted in Chesterfield and Derbyshire can be found below.

Liam Gallagher, who was believed to be holidaying nearby, popped into the popular Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton earlier this year.

1. Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher, who was believed to be holidaying nearby, popped into the popular Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton earlier this year. Photo: Peter Grafton - Toll Bar Fish and Chips

Hammond was filming in nearby Cromford back in 2021, as part of a series called ‘Britain’s Great Rivers’, before being spotted by locals after popping into The Fishpond for a drink.

2. Richard Hammond

Hammond was filming in nearby Cromford back in 2021, as part of a series called ‘Britain’s Great Rivers’, before being spotted by locals after popping into The Fishpond for a drink. Photo: The Fishpond - Matlock Bath

Peter Andre, pictured here signing his new album in Chesterfield Tesco, with fans Samantha Caunt and Melanie Price.

3. Peter Andre

Peter Andre, pictured here signing his new album in Chesterfield Tesco, with fans Samantha Caunt and Melanie Price. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Movie legend Paul Newman was pictured here at Speedwell Cavern on a visit to Castleton, Derbyshire on 28th August 1971.

4. Paul Newman

Movie legend Paul Newman was pictured here at Speedwell Cavern on a visit to Castleton, Derbyshire on 28th August 1971. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

