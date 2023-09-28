3 . Ladybower Reservoir - 11,000 searches

Ladybower Reservoir is four miles in length and offers spectacular views. Riders of all abilities, including those with mobility issues are catered for on the cycling routes. There is an easy loop around the Ladybower Reservoir that is approximately six miles, is on mostly paved surfaces and is suitable for all skill levels. The route starts at the Fairholmes Visitor Centre car park and follows the road around the reservoir. Photo: submitted