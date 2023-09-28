News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Derbyshire reservoirs claim top three places in UK table for best cycling

Derbyshire has the best reservoirs for cyclists in the United Kingdom.
By Gay Bolton
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST

Carsington Water, Ladybower Reservoir and Derwent Water claimed the top three spots in a league released by Jorvik Tricycles.

Experts looked at search volume then evaluated each destination’s cycling compatability and investigated what cycle routes are available at each location.

Reservoirs are a great spot for accessible cycling, not only providing a beautiful backdrop but also the gentle terrain around the waterways proides a relatively flat and smooth riding experience.

Children and adults enjoy cycling along the smooth terrain surrounding Carsington Water.

1. Cyclists' choice

Children and adults enjoy cycling along the smooth terrain surrounding Carsington Water. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Carsington Water spreads across 200 acres and is surrounded by hills and lush greenery. Well-maintained cycle trails include a three-mile route that is suitable for beginner cyclists and an eight-mile off-road route around the whole reservoir that is great for more experienced cyclists.

2. Carsiington Water - 14,000 searches

Carsington Water spreads across 200 acres and is surrounded by hills and lush greenery. Well-maintained cycle trails include a three-mile route that is suitable for beginner cyclists and an eight-mile off-road route around the whole reservoir that is great for more experienced cyclists. Photo: Paul Robinson

Photo Sales
Ladybower Reservoir is four miles in length and offers spectacular views. Riders of all abilities, including those with mobility issues are catered for on the cycling routes. There is an easy loop around the Ladybower Reservoir that is approximately six miles, is on mostly paved surfaces and is suitable for all skill levels. The route starts at the Fairholmes Visitor Centre car park and follows the road around the reservoir.

3. Ladybower Reservoir - 11,000 searches

Ladybower Reservoir is four miles in length and offers spectacular views. Riders of all abilities, including those with mobility issues are catered for on the cycling routes. There is an easy loop around the Ladybower Reservoir that is approximately six miles, is on mostly paved surfaces and is suitable for all skill levels. The route starts at the Fairholmes Visitor Centre car park and follows the road around the reservoir. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Cyclists can navigate the full 11 miles around Derwent Reservoir on country roads and trails with plenty of places to stop and take in the scenery. There are also a couple of picnic areas, Millshield and Carrick's Haugh. You’ll also pass by Pow Hill Country Park, a wildlife hotspot with views overlooking Derwent Reservoir.

4. Derwent Water - 6,100 searches

Cyclists can navigate the full 11 miles around Derwent Reservoir on country roads and trails with plenty of places to stop and take in the scenery. There are also a couple of picnic areas, Millshield and Carrick's Haugh. You’ll also pass by Pow Hill Country Park, a wildlife hotspot with views overlooking Derwent Reservoir. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:Derbyshire