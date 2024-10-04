25 haunted pubs and hotels in Derbyshire and the Peak District - including Florence Nightingale's family home

By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Oct 2024, 15:16 GMT

Head to pubs and hotels in beautiful Derbyshire and you might just catch a glimpse of spirits other than whisky, gin and brandy!

Historic hostelries throughout the county are rife with ghost stories which make them the perfect place for a visit in the spooky season.

Derbyshire has no fewer than 27 haunted venues in 22 towns, according to Dr Paul Lee who shares tales of spectres in his new book UK Haunted Hospitality: Volume 2: Hotels and other Accommodation.

The author provides the latest updates on spooky sightings from the people who work in the pubs, hotels and self-catering accommodation.

Paul was born on Halloween in Nigeria in 1971, has had a lifelong fascination with ghosts and is a member of ASSAP (Association for the Scientific Study of Anomalous Phenomena). He has a doctorate in nuclear physics from York University and a 1st class BSc in physics from Southampton University.

Discover the spooky sightings in Calver, Taddington and Dronfield among the venues that feature in Dr Paul Lee's new book UK Haunted Hospitality: Volume 2: Hotels and other accommodation

1. Ghost stories

Discover the spooky sightings in Calver, Taddington and Dronfield among the venues that feature in Dr Paul Lee's new book UK Haunted Hospitality: Volume 2: Hotels and other accommodation Photo: Google

According to folklore, Thomas Bagshaw hanged himself in the attic of Bagshaw Hall in 1721 after learning that the treasured home which he built could be claimed at any time by the then Duke of Rutland on whose land it stood. Thomas's ghost is alleged to have been spotted in the place where he took his life. However when Dr Paul Lee investigated the story in January 2024 for his new book , he said that the hotel management told him that no-one had experienced anything.

2. Bagshaw Hall, Bagshaw Hill, Bakewell, DE45 1DL

According to folklore, Thomas Bagshaw hanged himself in the attic of Bagshaw Hall in 1721 after learning that the treasured home which he built could be claimed at any time by the then Duke of Rutland on whose land it stood. Thomas's ghost is alleged to have been spotted in the place where he took his life. However when Dr Paul Lee investigated the story in January 2024 for his new book , he said that the hotel management told him that no-one had experienced anything. Photo: Google

Reports of a ghostly figure in the doorway and a maid in a dark skirt and white apron in holiday apartments which were once old stables have filtered down the years at The Peacock. In the cellar, beer taps have been mysteriously turned off and a barman became trapped there even though there was no lock on the door. The proprietor told Dr Paul Lee in February 2024 that there were "no ghosts" as they didn't exist.

3. The Peacock, Bridge Street, Bakewell, DE45 1DS

Reports of a ghostly figure in the doorway and a maid in a dark skirt and white apron in holiday apartments which were once old stables have filtered down the years at The Peacock. In the cellar, beer taps have been mysteriously turned off and a barman became trapped there even though there was no lock on the door. The proprietor told Dr Paul Lee in February 2024 that there were "no ghosts" as they didn't exist. Photo: Google

The phantom odour of tobacco smoke has been scented in The Rutland Arms. Have you seen a ghost smoking a cigar or cigarette there?

4. The Rutland Arms Hotel, The Square, Bakewell, DE45 1BT

The phantom odour of tobacco smoke has been scented in The Rutland Arms. Have you seen a ghost smoking a cigar or cigarette there? Photo: Google

