4 . The Sun Inn, West Bars, Chesterfield

The book says: “The two apparitions are those of a young woman and a 10-year-old girl. The former ghost is (was?) to be encountered in the lounge, the stairs and in a bedroom, where bedsheets were once yanked off. There are cases of doors opening and closing by themselves, items moving, and cold spots. Emerging from the cellar is the sound of “unearthly music”; this is also an area where the landlord's pet dog refused to go, and where all the beer taps have been found turned off. The landlord as of September 2020 told this author since a refurbishment in January of that year that all had been quiet - but he was aware of the stories told about the place.” Photo: Google