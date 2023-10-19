News you can trust since 1855
17 of the most haunted pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – including dark tales of ghosts, spectral soldiers and apparitions

The most haunted pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District have been revealed by Dr Paul Lee, the author of ‘UK Haunted Hospitality.’
By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:36 BST

His book covers over 800 pubs and clubs across the UK where apparitions, ghosts and spectral beings have been seen – including a number across our own county.

He also incudes the details of how each venue became haunted – recounting some of the dark tales that explain the supernatural experiences of landlords, staff and customers alike.

The list of haunted pubs across Derbyshire can be found below.

1. The Rutland, Stephenson Place, Chesterfield

Paul wrote: “One of the ghosts is nicknamed ‘Fred’ and is a man in a dark cloak; the other is a young woman in white who descends the stairs and walks past the bar. During renovations, workers would be agitated to find their tools vanishing, only to discover them later in different locations. Glasses have moved in the bar and then tumble to the ground without breaking, and the water to the ice maker has been found turned off, as have the gas taps.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The book says: “A woman wearing old fashioned clothing is seen by the fireplace, while elsewhere there are reports of ‘rushes of cold air’ and the sound of horses.”

2. Ye Olde Gate Inn, Well Street, Brassington

The book says: “A woman wearing old fashioned clothing is seen by the fireplace, while elsewhere there are reports of ‘rushes of cold air’ and the sound of horses.” Photo: Google

The book says: “A young girl who was murdered in the building is said to be the resident ghost, but there are no further details.”

3. The Blue Stoops, High Street, Dronfield

The book says: “A young girl who was murdered in the building is said to be the resident ghost, but there are no further details.” Photo: Google

The book says: “The two apparitions are those of a young woman and a 10-year-old girl. The former ghost is (was?) to be encountered in the lounge, the stairs and in a bedroom, where bedsheets were once yanked off. There are cases of doors opening and closing by themselves, items moving, and cold spots. Emerging from the cellar is the sound of “unearthly music”; this is also an area where the landlord's pet dog refused to go, and where all the beer taps have been found turned off. The landlord as of September 2020 told this author since a refurbishment in January of that year that all had been quiet - but he was aware of the stories told about the place.”

4. The Sun Inn, West Bars, Chesterfield

The book says: “The two apparitions are those of a young woman and a 10-year-old girl. The former ghost is (was?) to be encountered in the lounge, the stairs and in a bedroom, where bedsheets were once yanked off. There are cases of doors opening and closing by themselves, items moving, and cold spots. Emerging from the cellar is the sound of “unearthly music”; this is also an area where the landlord's pet dog refused to go, and where all the beer taps have been found turned off. The landlord as of September 2020 told this author since a refurbishment in January of that year that all had been quiet - but he was aware of the stories told about the place.” Photo: Google

