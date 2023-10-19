33 of the most breathtaking places you need to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including stunning waterfalls, amazing attractions and scenic walks
If you’re planning an autumn trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District, these breathtaking attractions and beautiful walks need to be at the top of your list.
Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.
READ THIS: Popular Chesterfield restaurant improves one-star hygiene rating to five stars in just two months
Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county further, these are 33 places that you need to visit this autumn.
1 / 9