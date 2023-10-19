News you can trust since 1855
33 of the most breathtaking places you need to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including stunning waterfalls, amazing attractions and scenic walks

If you’re planning an autumn trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District, these breathtaking attractions and beautiful walks need to be at the top of your list.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.

Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county further, these are 33 places that you need to visit this autumn.

These are just some of the places you should visit in Derbyshire and the Peaks this autumn.

1. Derbyshire and Peak District attractions

These are just some of the places you should visit in Derbyshire and the Peaks this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

2. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

3. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

4. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

