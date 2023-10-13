Popular Chesterfield restaurant improves one-star hygiene rating to five stars in just two months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dynasty, on Wheatbridge Road, received the highest possible five-star hygiene rating following an inspection carried out on October 12.

The popular restaurant received a one out of five hygiene rating during an inspection on August 3, meaning ‘major improvements were necessary’ for it to keep trading.

Staff and management have worked very hard for the last two months and managed to completely turn around their rating.

