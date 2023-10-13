Popular Chesterfield restaurant improves one-star hygiene rating to five stars in just two months
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dynasty, on Wheatbridge Road, received the highest possible five-star hygiene rating following an inspection carried out on October 12.
The popular restaurant received a one out of five hygiene rating during an inspection on August 3, meaning ‘major improvements were necessary’ for it to keep trading.
Staff and management have worked very hard for the last two months and managed to completely turn around their rating.
Following the re-inspection, a spokesperson for Dynasty said: “After our hard work we finally can celebrate a five star rating. We are very happy and it is a relief. We want to keep it this way and do things better for our customers, who are the most important to us.”