Popular Chesterfield restaurant improves one-star hygiene rating to five stars in just two months

Hard work has paid off for the staff at a popular Chesterfield restaurant as they manged to significantly improve their hygiene rating in just two months.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 14:10 BST
Dynasty, on Wheatbridge Road, received the highest possible five-star hygiene rating following an inspection carried out on October 12.

The popular restaurant received a one out of five hygiene rating during an inspection on August 3, meaning ‘major improvements were necessary’ for it to keep trading.

Staff and management have worked very hard for the last two months and managed to completely turn around their rating.

Dynasty, a Chinese restaurant on Wheatbridge Road, has a lot to celebrate – as the venue received the highest possible five-star hygiene rating following an inspection carried out yesterday, October 12.
Following the re-inspection, a spokesperson for Dynasty said: “After our hard work we finally can celebrate a five star rating. We are very happy and it is a relief. We want to keep it this way and do things better for our customers, who are the most important to us.”

