21 photos of nightclub nostalgia from the first Aquarius reunion in Chesterfield in 2014

The Aquarius is a famous name that is still remembered fondly in Chesterfield.

The club that stood on Sheffield Road for a quarter of a century, attracted the stars and pulled in coachloads of punters from miles around.

And it still gets people onto the dancefloor years after closing, with a series of renunion events in Chesterfield that remembered the Akker’s glory days.

Here are 24 photos from the debut Aquarius reunion event that took place back in 2014.

MORE NOSTALGIA: See who you can spot in 30 photos of revellers at 90s reunion in Chesterfield

1 . High spirits Two friends make the most of the Aquarius reunion. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Boys' reunion Neil Anderson, founder of the Aquarius reunion, pictured centre, with two of the revellers. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Girl power Friends having a drink and a laugh. Photo: Submitted/Pininterest Photo Sales

4 . Ladies in red Friends go cheek to cheek on the dance floor. Photo: Submitted/Pininterest Photo Sales