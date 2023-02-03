21 photos of nightclub nostalgia from the first Aquarius reunion in Chesterfield in 2014
The Aquarius is a famous name that is still remembered fondly in Chesterfield.
The club that stood on Sheffield Road for a quarter of a century, attracted the stars and pulled in coachloads of punters from miles around.
And it still gets people onto the dancefloor years after closing, with a series of renunion events in Chesterfield that remembered the Akker’s glory days.
Here are 24 photos from the debut Aquarius reunion event that took place back in 2014.
