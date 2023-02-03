News you can trust since 1855
Revellers having fun at the first Aquarius reunion in 2014.

21 photos of nightclub nostalgia from the first Aquarius reunion in Chesterfield in 2014

The Aquarius is a famous name that is still remembered fondly in Chesterfield.

By Gay Bolton
55 minutes ago

The club that stood on Sheffield Road for a quarter of a century, attracted the stars and pulled in coachloads of punters from miles around.

And it still gets people onto the dancefloor years after closing, with a series of renunion events in Chesterfield that remembered the Akker’s glory days.

Here are 24 photos from the debut Aquarius reunion event that took place back in 2014.

1. High spirits

Two friends make the most of the Aquarius reunion.

Photo: Submitted

2. Boys' reunion

Neil Anderson, founder of the Aquarius reunion, pictured centre, with two of the revellers.

Photo: Submitted

3. Girl power

Friends having a drink and a laugh.

Photo: Submitted/Pininterest

4. Ladies in red

Friends go cheek to cheek on the dance floor.

Photo: Submitted/Pininterest

