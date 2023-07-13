19 remarkable photos from urban explorer offer glimpse into abandoned home with dark past on busy Chesterfield road

An urban explorer has revealed a series of pictures that show what a derelict Chesterfield home looks like today.
Many Chesterfield residents will have driven past the abandoned house on Chatsworth Road, Brampton – a crumbling property with a dark history.
1. Derelict home
LP&FF said this was one of a “number of vacant and derelict dwellings scattered up and down Chatsworth Road in the Brampton area of Chesterfield.” Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
2. Long abandoned
The property first came to prominence in 2016 when it was tagged by graffiti artist The Urban Badger, who added a number of thought-provoking designs to the front of the property. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
3. Sad history
Sadly, on Boxing Day 2017, the body of a homeless man - named as 41-year-old David Fuller - was found in the house. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
4. ‘Maccies Mansion’
LP&FF said: “Since the incident, the house, which has gained the moniker 'Maccies Mansion' within the urban exploring scene due to McDonald's uniform littering the premises, has also been used as a weed grow.” Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces