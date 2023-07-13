News you can trust since 1855
19 remarkable photos from urban explorer offer glimpse into abandoned home with dark past on busy Chesterfield road

An urban explorer has revealed a series of pictures that show what a derelict Chesterfield home looks like today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:59 BST

Many Chesterfield residents will have driven past the abandoned house on Chatsworth Road, Brampton – a crumbling property with a dark history.

Urban explorer Lost Places & Forgotten Faces recently ventured into the home – and these are 19 photos showing what remains.

LP&FF said this was one of a “number of vacant and derelict dwellings scattered up and down Chatsworth Road in the Brampton area of Chesterfield.”

1. Derelict home

LP&FF said this was one of a “number of vacant and derelict dwellings scattered up and down Chatsworth Road in the Brampton area of Chesterfield.” Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

The property first came to prominence in 2016 when it was tagged by graffiti artist The Urban Badger, who added a number of thought-provoking designs to the front of the property.

2. Long abandoned

The property first came to prominence in 2016 when it was tagged by graffiti artist The Urban Badger, who added a number of thought-provoking designs to the front of the property. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Sadly, on Boxing Day 2017, the body of a homeless man - named as 41-year-old David Fuller - was found in the house.

3. Sad history

Sadly, on Boxing Day 2017, the body of a homeless man - named as 41-year-old David Fuller - was found in the house. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

LP&FF said: “Since the incident, the house, which has gained the moniker 'Maccies Mansion' within the urban exploring scene due to McDonald's uniform littering the premises, has also been used as a weed grow.”

4. ‘Maccies Mansion’

LP&FF said: “Since the incident, the house, which has gained the moniker 'Maccies Mansion' within the urban exploring scene due to McDonald's uniform littering the premises, has also been used as a weed grow.” Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

