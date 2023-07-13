30 amazing photos from Chesterfield Pride 2022 celebrations ahead of this year's event
As final preparations are being made ahead of Chesterfield’s own Pride celebration this month, we’ve looked back at last year’s event in pictures.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST
The 2022 event included a star-studded bill as well as a bevy of drag artists adding glitz and glamour, attracting thousands of visitors. Pictured are a selection of your photos from the day.
This year’s event, which takes place on Sunday, July 23, will feature A1, rapper Tinchy Stryder and RuPaul's Drag Race star Baga Chipz.
Page 1 of 8