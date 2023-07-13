News you can trust since 1855
30 amazing photos from Chesterfield Pride 2022 celebrations ahead of this year's event

As final preparations are being made ahead of Chesterfield’s own Pride celebration this month, we’ve looked back at last year’s event in pictures.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST

The 2022 event included a star-studded bill as well as a bevy of drag artists adding glitz and glamour, attracting thousands of visitors. Pictured are a selection of your photos from the day.

This year’s event, which takes place on Sunday, July 23, will feature A1, rapper Tinchy Stryder and RuPaul's Drag Race star Baga Chipz.

Angela Gill submitted this photo. She said: "Brilliant Event and so well organised 👏👏, can’t wait for next year. Picture of my Son performing ❤️"

1. Chesterfield Pride

Sean Carrington-Allsop pictured in front of the main stage

2. Chesterfield Pride

Kate Burns said: "Had an amazing day with my family and all our Community Chesterfield Uni & Community groups."

3. Chesterfield Pride

Friends having fun in this happy photo from Naomi Faulkner

4. Chesterfield Pride

