18 new on-call firefighters for Derbyshire

Eighteen new on-call firefighters have been recruited for Derbyshire.

Two women and 16 men have been welcomed into Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and will be based at nine stations across the county – Alfreton, Belper, Clay Cross, Heanor, Ilkeston, Long Eaton, Matlock, Ripley and Shirebrook.

Derbyshire's new on-call firefighters.

They attended a passing out ceremony on Sunday which was attended by more than 100 of their closest family and friends.

Gavin Tomlinson, Derbyshire’s chief fire officer, said: “Becoming an on-call firefighter is a big commitment, being available to respond to a pager at a moment’s notice, ready to respond to all manner of emergency incidents.

“Each of our new firefighters has received the highest possible level of training from a dedicated team of professionals and I am confident that this will stand them in good stead as they join fire stations across the county. I wish them every success as they enter what I know to be a challenging, yet rewarding career.”

Collette Cullen, who will be stationed at Ripley fire station, said: “If anyone has ever considered training to be an on-call firefighter, please give it a go – it’s the best thing we’ve all ever done.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire fire service said: “We actively seek applications for the role of an on-call firefighter throughout the year.

“For more information about the rewarding role of an on-call firefighter, visit www.oncallfire.uk where you can also register your interest in the role.”

