Vicar Lane set to unveil brand new 'big screen'

Chesterfield's Vicar Lane Shopping Centre is launching a brand new 'big screen'.

The new LED screen is located outdoors on St. James’ Square and will be used throughout the year to create a 'much more animated focal point' and a 'lively new meeting area' for shoppers within the town- as well as being a key feature in free events run by Vicar Lane.

The launch event will begin at 11am on Friday, December 6, allowing time for visitors to arrive before the ribbon cutting and official switch-on of the screen at 11.30am.

Visitors will then be able to enjoy a series of screenings from new independent stores at Vicar Lane – Shop Indie and Rate Cute – as well as Let’s Go Peak District and Destination Chesterfield.

Between 1pm and 3pm customers will have the chance to enjoy a PIING social gaming event, while a local business networking event takes place in the store underneath the screen, with presentations from Alterx – owners the centre – and a special guest speaker before the day comes to a close at 4pm.

The installation of the big screen is the first step in a list of improvements that Alterx, who bought the centre out of administration earlier in the year.

The event is a celebration of their plans coming to fruition andevidence of the investments being made in the Chesterfield centre.

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager, said: “We’re really excited about the launch of our big screen. It’s the first really visible change we’ve made to Vicar Lane in a long time and we hope it’s the start of great things to come, with lots of exciting events throughout the year.’’

Get your free tickets for the launch at: https://bit.ly/2OHEgZ7

